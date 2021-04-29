Eagles Rumored To Be Looking To Jump Ahead Of The Cowboys

A few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster draft-order trade — giving up their No. 6 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins. Now holding the No. 12 pick, the Philly franchise is reportedly gunning to move back up in the order.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles have been active all week in discussions about a potential trade into the top 10. Sources within teams that have engaged in trade talks believe Philadelphia could be making a move to select a cornerback ahead of the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10.

The Eagles have been active this week with phone calls on a potential move-up. Multiple teams in that range think Philly might be trying to get ahead of Dallas for one of the top corners. Some NFC East jockeying going on. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2021

Both teams are reportedly interested in drafting a top corner from this year’s draft pool, but picking at No. 12 may not be able to cut it for the Eagles.

According to draft projections, there are two corners who could go in the top 10 during tonight’s opening draft night: Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. If Philly wants to get their first pick of the DB bunch, a draft-day move may be necessary.

In return for their previously-held No. 6 overall selection, the Eagles received a 2021 fourth-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick. With this influx of draft capital, GM Howie Roseman and the front office could certainly put together a deal sweet enough to move up in the order.

If a move was to be made, it would be somewhere in the 7-9 range with either the Lions, Panthers or Broncos.

Opening night of the draft will kickoff tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for updates on any draft-day moves.