Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former 49ers Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have added another quarterback.

The NFC East franchise announced on Monday morning the signing of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Mullens, 26, spent the last four seasons with the 49ers. The former Southern Miss quarterback played in San Francisco from 2017-20. He started 16 games during his time with the NFC West franchise, throwing for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Now, Mullens will join Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco in the Eagles quarterback room.

The Eagles officially announced the signing on Monday morning.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/HdaxAs3kEx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2021

Hurts is expected to be the starter in Philadelphia, though it’s not completely locked up. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback showed some promise in 2020, but the team is adding some veteran depth behind him.

Both Flacco and Mullens have serious in-game experience – especially Flacco, who led the Ravens to a Super Bowl – and could prove to be decent options in Philadelphia this season.

But Hurts is clearly the favorite to start and the Eagles will likely give him all of the chances he needs to prove that he’s worthy of the job.

The Eagles are set to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Falcons.