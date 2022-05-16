Eagles Signed A New Wide Receiver On Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles finally gave the fans what they've been clamoring for and acquired a big name wide receiver during the NFL Draft. But they're not done adding pass catchers just yet.

On Monday, the Eagles signed wide receiver Keric Wheatfall to the roster. Wheatfall was an undrafted free agent who had a successful tryout at rookie minicamp this past weekend.

As a three-year receiver at Fresno State, Wheatfall had 78 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 16.5 yards per reception over his college career.

Wheatfall will join an Eagles receiving corps that most notably added A.J. Brown via a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans during the NFL Draft. They didn't draft another receiver during the draft, but added several more as UDFAs in the weeks that followed.

Last year the Philadelphia Eagles had a top 15 offense in the NFL despite having a very middling pass attack. They ranked 25th in yards and touchdowns but led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia made the playoffs at 9-8 under first year head coach Nick Sirianni, but were immediately knocked out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But getting back will be a tough task unless that passing offense improves in a big way. They've added the tools to make that a reality so far.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles offense make a big jump in 2022?