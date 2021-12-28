Eagles Signed A Notable Running Back On Tuesday

The Eagles added some running back depth on Tuesday, in wake of the Miles Sanders injury. Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Philadelphia is bringing in former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson.

“The [Eagles] signed RB Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad,” Pelissero reported.

The #Eagles signed RB Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Johnson last suited up for the 49ers for one game this season before being cut.

The 24-year-old back was selected in the second-round out of Auburn by the Detroit Lions back in 2018. Johnson enjoyed pretty good success in his rookie season. However, after a promising start to his career injuries really limited his production.

The Auburn product only appeared in 34 of a possible 58 games across three seasons with the Lions. Now the Eagles are hoping he can add some value on the practice field for now. With the potential of making the 53-man roster down the line.

Nick Sirianni on injuries. Miles Sanders with broken hand. Out this week. Won’t hit to IR #Eagles pic.twitter.com/MfeXp4xn6q — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 27, 2021

Eagles starting RB Miles Sanders broke his hand on Sunday and is out for the next game. Although he avoided a trip to the IR.

For now though, the Eagles will have to rely on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. As well as rookie Kenneth Gainwell. Perhaps Johnson could fit into that mix too if he receives the call-up.