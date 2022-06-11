Eagles Star A.J. Brown Sends Warning To Micah Parsons, Cowboys

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown has yet to take the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's already feeding into a heated NFC East rivalry.

At DeVonta Smith's charity softball game, the recently-signed Eagles wide receiver sent a message to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons.

"Tell Micah Parsons he can get ready for this s--t," Brown said, per PFF.

The Eagles landed Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old wideout then signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Philadelphia organization.

Brown gives a new look to the Eagles offense. Paired alongside second-year sensation DeVonta Smith, the team's aerial attack should be much-improved in 2022.

Based on his rookie season in Dallas, Parsons should in fact be "ready for this s--t." The Defensive Rookie of the Year terrorized opposing offenses all year, logging 13.0 sacks, 84 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The first 2022 matchup between these two teams will take place in Philadelphia during Week 6.