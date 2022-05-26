Eagles Star Has Bold Comparison For WR A.J. Brown

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a major draft-night splash when acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

During a Thursday interview on JAKIB Sports' Sports Take (h/t CBS Sports), Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson endorsed the move by likening Brown to a former star wide receiver.

"When you look at him on the hoof, I think of like, an Anquan Boldin," Johnson said. "He's 6-1, 225, looks like he's about that action. When you watch the tape and you realize that he is -- he's a special guy."

Brown's frame compares to the 6'1", 220-pound Boldin, and both players enjoyed exceptional starts to their careers.

While Brown has already tallied 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns through three seasons, Boldin earned 2003 Rookie of the Year honors with 101 receptions and 1,377 yards. He followed that debut with a career-high 1,402 receiving yards in 2005.

Currently averaging more yards per target, reception, and game, Brown may have an even higher ceiling than Boldin. However, health will be key for the 24-year-old, who missed four games last season.

Having played 202 games across 14 seasons, Boldin ranks 14th on the NFL's all-time leaderboard with 13,779 receiving yards. Not including former Arizona Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald, who didn't play in 2021 but hasn't formally retired, no active player has more than Boldin.

Brown has a long way to go before catching up to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist. Yet he's certainly a major addition for Philadelphia's offense.