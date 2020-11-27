Eagles Star Lane Johnson Has Blunt Reaction To Season-Ending Injury

Eagles star offensive lineman Lane Johnson has been ruled out for the season with a brutal ankle injury.

Johnson has been playing through ailments all season, including knee and shoulder injuries suffered in October. The three-time Pro Bowler has been rotated in and out of the lineup, only playing three full games out of his seven games played. His absence will add to an already banged up offensive line that’s seen nine different starting lineups in 10 games.

Johnson addressed the severity of his injury with a blunt comment to reporters on Friday.

“The inside of my ankle has collapsed,” Johnson said.

Lane Johnson says his season is done. "The inside of my ankle has collapsed." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 27, 2020

Johnson will be forced to undergo another surgery to repair his severely damaged ankle. The surgery will require four to five months of recovery time, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal told NBC. This isn’t the first time he’s had surgery on this same ankle. The star OT went through a similar procedure back in August that was intended to strengthen his high-ankle ligaments.

While an injury like this looks bad for the 30 year old, Johnson has maintained a positive attitude.

“I’ve seen guys come back from far worse,” he said to reporters.

"I've seen guys come back from far worse." — Lane Johnson says his goal is to put this ankle injury behind him — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 27, 2020

Matt Pryor is expected to take over at right tackle moving forward.

The Eagles will look to reclaim their lead in the NFC East with an upset win over Seattle on Monday night.