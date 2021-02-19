In yet another blockbuster quarterback trade deal this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles shipped Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday afternoon.

Now, Philly is forced to pivot in a completely new direction. With quarterback uncertainty heading into 2021, the Eagles are looking at a full reboot moving forward.

The blockbuster trade saw Philadelphia collect a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection. Considering the picks they gave up to draft Wentz in the first place, this is a pretty week return.

While things may seem pretty bleak right now if you’re an Eagles fan, three-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson believes there’s still hope of a good year in 2021. The eighth-year Philadelphia offensive tackle shared a telling gif on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Showing a clip from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” music video, we can only assume Johnson is referring to the Eagles’ current situation.

Selected second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Wentz was supposed to be the Eagles No. 1 guy for years to come. For a while, he earned that franchise QB title — making it to the Pro Bowl in just his second season. But, Wentz’ ultimate fall from grace was too much for the Eagles to bear.

As a former league-leading MVP candidate on a Super Bowl team in 2017, Wentz proved to be one of the NFL’s worst starters in 2020. Leading the league in both interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50), the once-great Eagles QB was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 starts.

Philly will now have to weigh their options at the QB position.

Should they stick with Jalen Hurts, or draft a quarterback with their 2021 No. 6 overall pick?