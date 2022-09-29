Eagles Star Missed Another Practice For Personal Reasons

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown missed his second straight practice for "personal reasons" on Thursday.

Brown is reportedly expecting the birth of his second child — the likely cause for his absence.

The Eagles have not revealed if Brown is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown has been a big part of the Eagles' success in his first year with the team. The star wideout has reeled in 20 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown — including a 155-yard game in his Week 1 Philadelphia debut.

The Eagles are the only 3-0 team in the NFC. In Week 3's win over the Washington Commanders, Brown's wide receiver teammate DeVonta Smith secured eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Stay tuned for Brown's status on the Eagles' final injury report on Friday.

Philadelphia will kickoff against the Jaguars in a home game on Sunday afternoon.