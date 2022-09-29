Eagles Star Missed Another Practice For Personal Reasons
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown missed his second straight practice for "personal reasons" on Thursday.
Brown is reportedly expecting the birth of his second child — the likely cause for his absence.
The Eagles have not revealed if Brown is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brown has been a big part of the Eagles' success in his first year with the team. The star wideout has reeled in 20 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown — including a 155-yard game in his Week 1 Philadelphia debut.
The Eagles are the only 3-0 team in the NFC. In Week 3's win over the Washington Commanders, Brown's wide receiver teammate DeVonta Smith secured eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Stay tuned for Brown's status on the Eagles' final injury report on Friday.
Philadelphia will kickoff against the Jaguars in a home game on Sunday afternoon.