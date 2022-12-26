Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs.

Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he is not expected to play again this regular season due to what tests revealed was a torn tendon in the abdominal area, per sources."

Johnson went down late in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

The star right tackle had yet to miss a game this season and hasn't given up a sack or QB hit in nearly two years.

His injury is a tough blow for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. But with the Eagles likely locking up the one-seed in the NFC, the bye week could provide Johnson some extra time to heal up.