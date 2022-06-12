Eagles Tight End Reveals How Jalen Hurts Has Changed

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles are always high within their fanbase. And they'll be enormous for quarterback Jalen Hurts heading into 2022.

But one Eagles player believes that Hurts is improving enough to meet those expectations. Speaking to the media this past week, tight end Dallas Goedert said that Hurts has been throwing the ball faster, with more power and with fewer mistakes.

“Jalen looks really good,” Goedert said. “Just him going through his reads, his progressions, I feel like the ball’s got a little more zip on it, he’s getting it out a little bit quicker, you see kind of a 1-2-3 throw. He doesn’t have as many hitches, he’s seeing the game faster, which is really promising.”

Hurts didn't exactly blow opposing teams away as a thrower last season. He completed 61.3-percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games. But his skill as a runner - 784 yards and 10 touchdowns - helped him make up for his hangups.

The Philadelphia Eagles made sure to make offense the priority heading into 2022.

They shored up their offensive line and made one of the biggest trades of the NFL Draft by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

Suffice it to say, the Eagles have done their duty to build around Jalen Hurts for the 2022 season. Now it falls on Hurts to justify their trust in him.

Will Jalen Hurts have a better season this year?