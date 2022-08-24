Eagles, Titans Reportedly Agreeing To Trade On Wednesday

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans reportedly acquired some secondary help from the Philadelphia Eagles at the midweek.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Eagles are sending S Ugo Amadi — whom they recently acquired from Seattle in a previous trade — to the Tennessee Titans in a deal involving late 2024 draft picks, per source."

Amadi is heading into his fourth NFL season after being drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

In his three years in Seattle, Amadi appeared in 42 games, including 12 starts; recording 125 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

He'll try to slot in behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker and provide some support on the backend for one of the more disruptive defenses in the league in 2021.