Eagles Have Reportedly Been Attempting To Trade Veteran WR

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly been attempting to trade a veteran NFL wide receiver for a while now.

Alshon Jeffery, 30, has reportedly been on the trading block since last season. The Eagles have reportedly been attempting to trade him since early in 2019.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this week that the veteran NFL wide receiver has been on the trading block about a month into the 2019 season.

“The Eagles general manager began actively shopping Jeffery about a month later, NFL sources told The Inquirer, as the wide receiver’s production waned, his injuries mounted, and he became implicated as the anonymous source behind disparaging comments about the team to ESPN,” he reports.

Jeffery reportedly became aware of the Eagles’ attempts and he wasn’t happy with it.

Eagles tried to trade Alshon Jeffery during the season last year and Alshon was troubled about the mixed messages from the team, according to @Jeff_McLane https://t.co/bKColIrHCh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 7, 2020

Jeffery had a disappointing 2019 season, catching 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns. He’s unlikely to be traded now.

The veteran NFL wide receiver has been in Philadelphia for three seasons.

Will he make it to a fourth?