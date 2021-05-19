Expectations Are High For Carson Wentz On His New Team

Traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts back in February, Carson Wentz was one of the many pieces in this offseason’s wild quarterback carousel.

Once considered a rising star in the NFL, the former No. 1 overall pick is now coming off the worst season of his career — logging league-leading numbers in both interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) in 2020. As a result of this career-worst performance, Wentz was benched for rookie QB Jalen Hurts for the final four weeks of the Eagles’ 4-11-1 season.

Despite the former Pro-Bowl quarterback’s plummeting career trajectory, one of Wentz’ old teammates still believes he has what it takes to preform “pretty well” in his first year with the Colts in 2021. Three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who’s worked closely with Wentz since Philly drafted the QB in 2016, had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate.

“You learn a lot about guys when seasons start going down,” Kelce said on WIP radio in Philadelphia, per ProFootballTalk. “You learn a lot about guys in tough times. I still love Carson, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, the way this thing ended [was] not ideal, but I think he’s actually going to do pretty well in Indianapolis.”

Kelce also sited the strong relationship between Wentz and Indianapolis’ head coach Frank Reich as a reason his former QB1 will succeed. Reich served as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia from 2016-17, helping Wentz to a career-best sophomore season and a Pro-Bowl appearance. Since the franchise landed Wentz earlier this offseason, the fourth-year head coach has routinely expressed his confidence in the Colts’ new franchise guy.

Wentz was named a “dark horse” MVP candidate by NFL.com on Wednesday, too.

“You don’t have to guess how Wentz will perform under Frank Reich. We saw it when the pair worked together in Philadelphia. Before ripping up his knee in 2017 — the quarterback’s last season with Reich as his offensive coordinator — Wentz was well on his way to receiving my AP vote for MVP. And people seem to forget the yeoman’s work Wentz did on his own in 2019, when he carried an injury-depleted roster to the playoffs, going 4-0 down the stretch against division rivals,” NFL.com wrote.

Taking the field as the starting man in Indianapolis on Week 1, Wentz will look to embark on his bounce-back season.