Eagles, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch against Ronald Darby #23 of the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made headlines when he said former first-round pick Jalen Reagor was battling for a roster spot.

"You know… We have great depth at the wide receiver position, and so, he’s battling for a spot," Sirianni told reporters. "He’s battling for his return spot. He’s worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape. Yeah, he’s battling for a spot."

He eventually made the Eagles 53-man roster, but didn't stay for long. On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met," Schefter said.

Reagor will now team up with Justin Jefferson, who went just one pick after him in the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2021, Reagor had 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing season for the TCU product.

Can he bounce back with a new team?