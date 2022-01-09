Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers.

On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys.

“We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon Machota of The Athletic.

We’re watching some bad football pic.twitter.com/h4tGH4itYb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

JJ Arcega-Whiteside has lacked the production many thought he would bring to the City of Brotherly Love. At 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, Arcega-Whiteside is a big-bodied receiver that has yet to surpass 200 receiving yards in a season.

In this three seasons with the Eagles, the former Stanford Cardinal has only caught one receiving touchdown. Which occurred back in his rookie season back in 2019.

The Eagles are still trying to grab a win against their division rival Cowboys. Headed into the fourth Nick Sirianni’s team finds itself down 17 to a Dallas offense with all of its starters in.

Philly sat most of their key guys including starting QB Jalen Hurts who is nursing an ankle injury.