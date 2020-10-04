Earl Thomas Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Landing Spot

Earl Thomas remains unsigned after getting released by the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the 2020 regular season.

The five-time All-Pro safety was linked to the Houston Texans this week, but the AFC South franchise did not end up signing him.

Thomas reportedly has one preferred destination in mind – the Dallas Cowboys. Thomas is a Texas native and he’s often said that he’d love to play for his hometown team.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday morning that Thomas still wants to play for the Cowboys.

From @gmfb Weekend: While Earl Thomas waits (and hopes the #Cowboys suddenly come calling), there's another intriguing veteran safety option for teams in the retired Eric Weddle, who has received offers and would entertain a comeback in the right scenario. pic.twitter.com/Taml1KCrFV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2020

Cowboys fans have been pushing for a Thomas signing for a couple of weeks now. Dallas lost to Seattle last weekend, with Russell Wilson carving up the Cowboys’ secondary. Mike McCarthy’s defense has some major holes on the backside at the moment.

Jerry Jones admitted that he’s aware of Thomas being out there, but nothing has happened yet.

“I’m aware Thomas is out there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this week. “I also am interested at this juncture in improving this team now. Right now.”

The Cowboys, 1-2, are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.