NFL Star Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Wife Over Alleged Cheating

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro safety Earl Thomas announced on Instagram on Wednesday night that a TMZ Sports story was about to drop regarding an altercation with his wife.

“I guess I’ll be on TMZ in the morning somehow they got a police report with details … Obviously this is not how I wanted my birthday breakfast to start out or my birthday but it is what it is ..” he wrote on Instagram.

TMZ Sports has not waited until the morning to drop the story. They released it shortly after Thomas’ Instagram announcement.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina, over an alleged cheating incident.

NFL star Earl Thomas is lucky to be alive after cops say his wife held a loaded gun less than a foot from his head … after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman.

Thomas was allegedly caught cheating by his wife, who reportedly confronted him at an Airbnb and used a pistol to scare him.

Police reportedly said “we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle” on April 13.

NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say https://t.co/hVSdwg0dvg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 7, 2020

Nina Thomas and two other women who allegedly helped her confront Earl were reportedly arrested by police. Earl Thomas was not arrested, per TMZ Sports.

“I just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said on Instagram earlier this evening. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”