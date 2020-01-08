The Spun

Earl Thomas Sends A Warning To Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Earl Thomas takes the field for the Baltimore Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Free Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas isn’t shying away from giving the Tennessee Titans some bulletin board material ahead of this weekend’s AFC Divisional Round game.

Thomas issued a warning to the Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, telling his AFC opponent that passing a lot this weekend is a bad idea.

“If Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don’t think that will go in their favor,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that priority No. 1 for the Ravens will be stopping Derrick Henry and the Titans’ rushing attack.

That’s a brash statement, but stopping Henry is likely of more importance.

The Titans rushed for 201 yards and one touchdown on 40 carries in the Wild Card win over the Patriots. Henry, who led the NFL in rushing this season, had 182 yards on 32 carries.

Baltimore and Tennessee are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

The game will be on CBS.


