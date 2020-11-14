Earl Thomas’ Wife Reportedly Makes Decision On Relationship

Star NFL defensive back Earl Thomas and his wife made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year.

Back in April, the wife of the then-Baltimore Ravens standout defensive back was arrested for holding her husband at gunpoint. Nina Thomas allegedly found her husband in the middle of a cheating scandal.

“NFL star Earl Thomas is lucky to be alive after cops say his wife held a loaded gun less than a foot from his head … after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman,” TMZ Sports reported back in the spring.

Police reportedly said they “observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle”

Earl and Nina appeared to patch things up later in the spring, but the relationship has since taken a turn for the worse.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Nina Thomas has filed for divorce:

According to court records, Nina Thomas put in the paperwork on Nov. 3 … citing adultery as the grounds for ending the marriage. Nina added in the docs that the couple has such a strained relationship … there’s zero “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Earl Thomas, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, remains unsigned.

The veteran defensive back is a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.