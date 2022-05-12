Early Betting Line For Broncos-Seahawks Game Released

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have been installed as the favorite for their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos have opened up as four-point favorites heading into the game.

This game will feature Russell Wilson's return to Seattle after he was traded to Denver a couple of months ago.

It was a move that shocked the NFL world since Wilson wasn't involved in any trade rumors before the move was announced.

The line will definitely shift between now and September, especially if Seattle decides to add another quarterback to challenge Drew Lock.

Denver is set to contend this season as the organization felt that a top quarterback was the only thing missing.

It will surely be an emotional game for Wilson and Seahawks fans as he makes his return to the place where he had a lot of success.