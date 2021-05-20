For the first time in more than a decade, the storied rivalry matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers will grace the college football world. Scheduled for Week 3 of the 2021 season, the former Big 12 ‘Huskers will return to Norman for the 87th contest between these two historic programs.

While this rivalry revival on Sep. 18 is still a ways away, FanDuel SportsBook has already gotten a jump on the early odds for the matchup.

As expected, the Sooners are heavily favored — currently holding an 18-point margin over the struggling Nebraska program.

Heading into the 2021 season, Oklahoma has been dubbed one of the top teams in the nation — claiming the No. 1 spot over the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide in ESPN’s preseason rankings.

Last year, the Sooners finished the season with a 9-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory over No. 7 Florida. With Spencer Rattler set to return as one of the top quarterbacks in college football, OU will be a tough matchup for anyone in 2021.

The Sooners will be especially tough for Nebraska, who’re coming of a brutal 3-5 season in 2020. Earlier this offseason, the ‘Huskers program even reportedly tried to cancel the Week 3 matchup before receiving heavy backlash from fans across the college football world.

Oklahoma currently leads the series record 45-38-3. The last matchup took place back in 2010 when the two programs faced off in a Big 12 championship game that ended 23-20 in favor of the Sooners. Nebraska left the Big 12 to join the Big 10 at the start of the following season.

This year’s matchup was scheduled to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game of the Century,” where No. 1 Nebraska took down No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31.