Early Betting Line Released For Rams-Bills Season-Opener

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams will begin their Super Bowl title defense on September 8, 2022 when they host the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. If you're looking to get some early bets in on the game, they're available.

The betting line has just been opened on major sports books for the NFL Kickoff Game this September. But right now, it looks like the bettors are split are where to put their money.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills and Rams have equal odds on the money line at -110. The Rams are the narrowest of favorites on the spread as 1-point home favorites.

As for the over/under spread, bettors are at least expecting a decently scoring affair. The over/under is currently 52 points.

The Rams and Bills last played one another in Buffalo in 2020. Buffalo would win that high-octane game 35-32 after Tyler Kroft caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 15 seconds left in the game.

Both teams are considered top Super Bowl contenders in 2022, so it's a suitable matchup to kickoff the NFL season.

While Los Angeles' 2021 season culminated in their second Super Bowl title, the Bills' season ended in yet another postseason heartbreaker. Buffalo battled the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round in what was an instant classic of a shootout. But they never got to touch the ball in overtime as the Chiefs went on to win.

One of these two teams will get a ton of momentum to start 2022. The other will get a lot of questions.

Who will win the Rams-Bills game?