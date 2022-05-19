Early Betting Lines Set For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football fans are circling an October 8 meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M on their calendars after a simmering dispute between their head coaches.

On Wednesday night, Nick Saban said that the Aggies "bought every player" from their top-ranked recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher responded Thursday morning by chastising Saban's "despicable" comments in a heated press conference.

As noted by RotoWire, the Crimson Tide remain heavy betting favorites to defeat their SEC foe at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

Last year, Texas A&M handed Alabama its only loss of the regular season. Although Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young accrued 369 passing yards and three touchdowns, the Aggies won a 41-38 shootout when Seth Smell hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Alabama had previously won each of the last eight meetings.

Despite the major upset, A&M finished the 2021 campaign 8-4 with a 4-4 conference record. However, much to Saban's chagrin, Fisher added eight five-star recruits (per 247Sports) to his roster this year.

Whether they'll admit it or not, this matchup will mean a bit more to both coaches now. Fisher will want to take down the powerhouse once more, but Saban will likely be motivated to prove the Aggies still aren't on the Crimson Tide's level.

As for Rotowire's inquiry about a postgame handshake, don't bet on it.