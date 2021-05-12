Here’s Who Faces The Easiest Schedule For 2021 NFL Season

While the full 2021 NFL season schedule is set to be released later tonight, football fans have already gotten a sneak peak at what this year’s unprecedented 17-game slate may have in store. By way of preliminary opening-week releases and some unexpected schedule leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what this the NFL landscape looks like for this coming season.
On Wednesday morning, Bleacher Report Gridiron ordered a full list of teams based on their 2021 strength or schedule. Each placement was calculated using opposing teams’ records from last season.
Here’s the full list from hardest to easiest:
HARDEST ➡️ EASIEST
1. PIT
2. BAL
3. CHI
4. GB
5. MIN
T6. CIN
T6. DET
8. LVR
9. CLE
10. LAR
T11. KC
T11. SEA
T13. TEN
T13. AZ
T15. WFT
T15. HOU
17. LAC
18. JAX
T19. SF
T19. NYJ
T19. NE
22. NOLA
T23. BUF
T23. IND
25. NYG
26. CAR
T27. DEN
T27. MIA
29. TB
30. ATL
31. DAL
32. PHI pic.twitter.com/SNdrEnXs9M
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 12, 2021
Anchoring the list with the easiest schedule in the league are the Philadelphia Eagles.
As of right now, the only game that’s been officially announced for the Philly franchise is their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta. In addition to that official matchup, reports have also exposed five other matchups: Week 2 vs. the 49ers, Week 7 at Las Vegas, Week 12 at New York (Giants), Week 16 vs. the Giants and Week 18 vs. the Cowboys.
With first-year NFL head coach Nick Sirianni taking over at the helm and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts set to claim the full-time starting QB role in 2021, the Eagles could certainly use a light schedule this year. With a 4-11-1 record this past season, Philadelphia finished dead last in a historically-bad NFC East division.
While the 2021 season isn’t expected to be overwhelmingly successful for the Eagles, a league-easiest schedule should help the franchise get pointed in the right direction.