Here’s Who Faces The Easiest Schedule For 2021 NFL Season

While the full 2021 NFL season schedule is set to be released later tonight, football fans have already gotten a sneak peak at what this year’s unprecedented 17-game slate may have in store. By way of preliminary opening-week releases and some unexpected schedule leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what this the NFL landscape looks like for this coming season.

On Wednesday morning, Bleacher Report Gridiron ordered a full list of teams based on their 2021 strength or schedule. Each placement was calculated using opposing teams’ records from last season.

Here’s the full list from hardest to easiest:

HARDEST ➡️ EASIEST 1. PIT

2. BAL

3. CHI

4. GB

5. MIN

T6. CIN

T6. DET

8. LVR

9. CLE

10. LAR

T11. KC

T11. SEA

T13. TEN

T13. AZ

T15. WFT

T15. HOU

17. LAC

18. JAX

T19. SF

T19. NYJ

T19. NE

22. NOLA

T23. BUF

T23. IND

25. NYG

26. CAR

T27. DEN

T27. MIA

29. TB

30. ATL

31. DAL

32. PHI pic.twitter.com/SNdrEnXs9M — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 12, 2021

Anchoring the list with the easiest schedule in the league are the Philadelphia Eagles.

As of right now, the only game that’s been officially announced for the Philly franchise is their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta. In addition to that official matchup, reports have also exposed five other matchups: Week 2 vs. the 49ers, Week 7 at Las Vegas, Week 12 at New York (Giants), Week 16 vs. the Giants and Week 18 vs. the Cowboys.

With first-year NFL head coach Nick Sirianni taking over at the helm and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts set to claim the full-time starting QB role in 2021, the Eagles could certainly use a light schedule this year. With a 4-11-1 record this past season, Philadelphia finished dead last in a historically-bad NFC East division.

While the 2021 season isn’t expected to be overwhelmingly successful for the Eagles, a league-easiest schedule should help the franchise get pointed in the right direction.