Eastern Michigan Announces Discipline For Emoni Bates After Arrest

Mere weeks ahead of making his debut for the Eastern Michigan basketball team, former five-star forward Emoni Bates was arrested on gun charges in his home state.

Unfortunately for Bates, it isn't just the legal system he has to worry about now. His school has decided to discipline him as well.

According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Bates has been suspended from all practice and games until further notice. Per the report, his suspension will be lifted after his legal issues are resolved.

The suspension for Bates puts his status for the 2022-23 college basketball season in doubt. The Eagles play Grand Valley State on October 27 before their season opener against Wayne State on November 7.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Emoni Bates was a five-star prospect and the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 1 small forward in the country and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan.

After a whirlwind of a recruiting process, Bates signed with Memphis and played 18 games for Penny Hardaway as a true freshman.

But with a desire to play closer to home, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan after the season in hopes of leading the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.