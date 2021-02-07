Ed McCaffrey Comments On Sons’ Transfers From Michigan, Nebraska

Some big moves are being made in the McCaffrey family this offseason.

Big Ten quarterbacks Dylan (Michigan) and Luke (Nebraska) both entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal last month. Dylan has already announced his decision to join his head-coach father, Ed McCaffrey, at the University of Northern Colorado.

After working as the Wolverines’ backup behind Shea Patterson from 2018-19, Dylan was primed to compete for the starting role in 2020. But, when junior QB Joe Milton took the lead in the race for QB1 — Dylan opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Coming out of high school in Littleton, CO, Dylan was a highly-touted 4-star recruit. Ranking as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, it’s fair to say the young QB expected more from his college career so far.

Through two years and 10 games at Michigan, Dylan collected just 242 yards and three touchdowns on 35 pass attempts.

“You’re just faced with a decision to make, ‘Hey, this hasn’t played out the way I thought. What next?’” Ed McCaffrey said this week. “So that’s what a lot of players on our team, including Dylan, have gone through — an experience like that, where a lot of the reasons they went there originally are no longer there. He absolutely loves some of his friends he made at Michigan. He’ll have those friends for a lifetime. … He came to [Northern Colorado] to get on the field to play.”

Dylan reportedly received offers from some big-name schools after his entrance into the transfer portal. Ed took a hands-off approach in the process.

“I let the offers come in and let the coaches call him. Then I would ask him how these conversations went and I pretty much stayed out of it,” Ed said. “As the weeks went by, I asked him who he was thinking about and talked through it with him. Just made sure again, like coming out of high school, that he was asking all the right questions and looking at their roster and looking at who they’re bringing in.

“I admit, he had some pretty good options. I’m absolutely thrilled, on his own, he decided [Northern Colorado] was the best option.”

Ed has plenty of valuable experience in the football world — but especially as a football dad.

As a redshirt freshman, Luke McCaffrey split time with Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal at the end of the year. Former Stanford standout Christian is now one of the NFL’s elite running backs with the Carolina Panthers. Ed’s eldest son, Max, serves as the wide receivers coach on his staff.

“You absolutely have to know when to take your coach’s hat off and be a dad,” Ed said. “I’m always going to be a dad first.”