Ed Orgeron Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

LSU officially announced on Sunday night that Ed Orgeron will not return as the Tigers head coach in 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported the breaking news, which was confirmed by the school later on Sunday night.

“We have very high standards for all our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement Sunday. “Our last two seasons have simply not met those standards.”

A Letter from Scott Woodward, LSU's Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/eVGmqqIRbK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

LSU won a national championship under Coach O in 2019, but less than two years later, the program has already decided to move on.

While the Tigers will be looking for a new head coach – some big names have already been floated – Coach O has already announced a decision on his future.

Oregon announced that he will be taking next year off.

“I want to take a little time off,” Coach O announced.

“I think I’m going to have a little money to buy a hamburger.”

Ed Orgeron says he doesn’t plan on coaching next year. “I want to take a little time off." Adds: "I think I’m going to have a little money to buy a hamburger." — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) October 18, 2021

Not everyone buys that announcement, though…

Right now I think O is telling the truth, that he doesn't plan to coach in '22, but that could and likely will change tomorrow — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 18, 2021

The next few months should be very interesting in the college football world. Some very big jobs could open up.