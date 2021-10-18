The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ed Orgeron Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron goes off.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks to his team in the locker room after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU officially announced on Sunday night that Ed Orgeron will not return as the Tigers head coach in 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported the breaking news, which was confirmed by the school later on Sunday night.

“We have very high standards for all our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement Sunday. “Our last two seasons have simply not met those standards.”

LSU won a national championship under Coach O in 2019, but less than two years later, the program has already decided to move on.

While the Tigers will be looking for a new head coach – some big names have already been floated – Coach O has already announced a decision on his future.

Oregon announced that he will be taking next year off.

“I want to take a little time off,” Coach O announced.

“I think I’m going to have a little money to buy a hamburger.”

Not everyone buys that announcement, though…

The next few months should be very interesting in the college football world. Some very big jobs could open up.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.