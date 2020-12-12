Report: Some Think Coach O Might Not Survive Ugly LSU Situation

It’s hard to imagine a head coach who just won a national title not having a job a year later, but that’s what one report suggests could be happening with Ed Orgeron at LSU. Josh Pate of 247 Sports reported on his show this week that there are some people who don’t think Orgeron will “survive” the ugly sexual assault scandal that was reported by USA Today in November.

The report has prompted an independent review of the school’s Title IX policy. LSU is also dealing with the fallout of improper booster payments, which has led to the self-imposing of scholarship losses and a bowl ban for 2020.

Pate reports that he’s been told that some people don’t believe Orgeron will be the coach much longer in Baton Rouge. Here’s what he had to say on his show Late Kick Cut.

“This is not a joke. There are people who don’t think he’s going to survive this, and when I say this, I mean this in all caps. It’s not one thing. And to be honest, if Ed Orgeron was not the head coach at LSU for non-health related reasons, let’s say, in 2021, if he were not the head coach there, my jaw would be on the ground. That would stun me and it would be obvious that if he’s not the head coach there in 2021, something much greater than football has come along, as I said, to derail what they’ve got going there.

I don’t care how bad you are on the field, the year after winning the national title, you can go 0-whatever and lose by a million, you aren’t getting fired for football-related reasons. Even the most rabid fan base in the most rabid conference in America on steroids would never do that.

However, we all now know there is more going on down there. That Title IX stuff is nothing to mess around with and I don’t have any details – I don’t pretend to have any details on that – but I would just tell you, there is, to say the least, a lot of uncertainty around there.”

LSU, a year after going undefeated and winning the national title, is just 3-5 on the season with two games left. It’s been quite a turn of events for the program.

The Tigers still have Florida and Ole Miss on the schedule. Two wins would get them to .500 on the season.