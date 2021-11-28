Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU.

The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left.

Johnson finished with 306 yards and three touchdown passes while Jenkins had 169 yards and two touchdown receptions.

It got them bowl eligible as they upset No. 14 Texas A&M to finish 6-6 overall.

After the game, Orgeron spoke to the media and confirmed that he was going to finish packing and then head to Destin on Sunday with his girlfriend. He also wished the next head coach good luck.

“Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world,” Orgeron said. “I’ll always be an LSU fan.”

Orgeron went 51-20 overall as the Tigers head coach and won the National Championship in 2019. LSU was a perfect 15-0 that season and took down Clemson 42-25 to win it all.

After that, it went downhill a bit as Orgeron was just 11-11 the last two years as head coach. That led to the school and him mutually agreeing to part ways a few weeks back.

A national search has been underway since then and there have been no details as to who the next hire will be.