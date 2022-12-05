Ed Orgeron Says Monday Head Coaching Rumor Is Not True

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers holds the championship trophy after the Tigers defeated the UCF Knights 40-32 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's been a little over a year since Ed Orgeron was let go as head coach of the LSU Tigers despite leading them to a national title in 2019. But amid a rumor that he could be returning to the game, Coach O is responding.

On Monday, reports circulated that Coach O is a candidate for the vacant UNLV head coaching job. Last week the Rebels fired Marcus Arroyo after three years and a 7-23 record.

But according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the rumors are simply not true. Taking to Twitter, Feldman said that he spoke to Orgeron directly, who informed him that he has not heard from anyone at UNLV, nor does he have any interest in the job.

"Just spoke to Ed Orgeron. He’s not involved in the UNLV coaching search nor has heard from anyone there, and he told me he has no interest in the job," Feldman tweeted.

Ed Orgeron went 51-20 in six seasons at LSU. He went 40-9 in his first four seasons, including an historic 15-0 season in 2019 where his Tigers had one of the most prolific offenses in college football history.

But after the 2019 season, the Tigers lost tons of talent both on the field and on his coaching staff. The end result was an 11-11 record over the next two seasons and an agreement to part ways with the school.

Coach O hasn't given much indication that he's still interested in being a head coach again, but perhaps the right offer will come along sooner or later.

Will Coach O ever coach again?