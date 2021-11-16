Ed Orgeron Sums Up His Mindset Heading Into LSU Departure

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has just two games left as the head man and that surely means his emotions will be all over the place.

Orgeron is only two years removed from winning a National Championship and is now about to be out the door after two straight lackluster seasons.

He went onto ESPN’s “Off the Bench” on Tuesday to discuss those emotions for his last two games and he seemed pretty positive about it.

“I feel good,” he said. “We had one of the greatest seasons in college football history. I’m appreciative of all my time here, and never had a bad day. It’s been a great time.”

LSU went 15-0 for that 2019 season as no one came close to being as good. Since then though, the Tigers have gone 9-11, including just 4-6 this season.

The Tigers played Alabama and Arkansas very close the last couple of weeks but weren’t able to deliver the knockout blow. They lost 20-14 and 16-13, respectively.

Orgeron’s players will try to send him out on a positive note as the team will play Louisiana-Monroe and Texas A&M these next 2 weeks.

Kickoff against ULM will be at 9 p.m. ET this Saturday, while the game against Texas A&M will have a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 27.