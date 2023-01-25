Ed Reed Reveals He's Been Offered Other Head Coaching Jobs

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: 2019 Hall Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Baltimore Raven Ed Reed on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a tough week for Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

He was originally hired to be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman before a deal fell through last week. Reed said on Saturday that the university decided against ratifying his contract, which led to the deal not being finalized.

Since then, Reed has heard from other schools regarding their head coaching jobs, including Jackson State.

"I turned down the Jackson State job to be here, Roland," Reed said, via Fox News. "Prime called me. Deion Sanders called me himself, man."

That's a big deal considering Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State for the last three years before taking the Colorado gig.

Sanders went 27-5 during his tenure at Jackson State.

It's unknown what's next for Reed even though some of the football players at Bethune-Cookman have started a petition to reinstate him as head coach.