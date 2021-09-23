Ed Werder Shares What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson

“While rookie Davis Mills makes first NFL start, I’m told Deshaun Watson is a virtual non-entity with the #Texans, with one source telling me that they often forget he’s even on the team unless he’s seen in a hallway as coaches and players are going to or from practice,” Werder reported via Twitter.

Despite his absence from the team, the Texans are still paying him his full salary this season. Houston doesn’t want to let Watson walk for free.

While rookie Davis Mills makes first NFL start, I’m told DeShaun Watson is a virtual non-entity with the #Texans, with one source telling me that they often forget he’s even on the team unless he’s seen in a hallway as coaches and players are going to or from practice. pic.twitter.com/G8iYHWDDYm — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 23, 2021

The other wrinkle here is that the NFL is still investigating the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Deshaun Watson.

Recent reports indicate the investigation won’t conclude until later this year, at the earliest.

Watson, in the meantime, will get his multi-million-dollar salary all while not playing a single down of football.