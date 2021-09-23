Ed Werder Shares What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson

If there was any hope that Deshaun Watson would one day play again for the Houston Texans, ESPN’s Ed Werder may have just squashed it.
Watson is in the midst of a holdout with Houston’s front office. He has no intentions of playing for the Texans ever again and would like to be traded. Werder’s latest report confirms as much.
“While rookie Davis Mills makes first NFL start, I’m told Deshaun Watson is a virtual non-entity with the #Texans, with one source telling me that they often forget he’s even on the team unless he’s seen in a hallway as coaches and players are going to or from practice,” Werder reported via Twitter.
Despite his absence from the team, the Texans are still paying him his full salary this season. Houston doesn’t want to let Watson walk for free.
The other wrinkle here is that the NFL is still investigating the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Deshaun Watson.
Recent reports indicate the investigation won’t conclude until later this year, at the earliest.
Watson, in the meantime, will get his multi-million-dollar salary all while not playing a single down of football.
A source says Deshaun Watson remains committed to forcing his exit from Houston, no matter how long that might take. The source close to Watson said, “If you’re paying him $10 million to sit this year, you don’t think he would take $30 million and sit next year?’’
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 23, 2021
As much as fans would like to see the Texans cut the star quarterback, it’s not that simple.
The NFL’s investigation will likely dictate the next steps Houston’s front office take. Until then, Watson will remain a ghost within the Texans’ locker room.
Houston will try and win without him this evening versus the Carolina Panthers.