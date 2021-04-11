Eddie George Reportedly Lands College Head Coaching Job

Former college football and NFL star Eddie George has reportedly landed a head coaching job.

George, 47, will reportedly become the next head coach at Tennessee State, according to a report from Brett McMurphy.

“Former Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George will be new coach at Tennessee State,” Stadium reported on Sunday. “TSU, currently coached by Rod Reed, plays Southeast Missouri today in final game of spring. George, who has no coaching experience, is 1st major hire by AD Mikki Allen.”

George, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, was the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner. He went on to star in the National Football League, where he was the No. 14 overall pick in 1996.

The former NFL star played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1996-2003. He was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Titans from 1997-2000. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2000 and the Rookie of the Year in 1996.

George finished his career with one season with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his career with 10,441 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns, along with 2,227 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This will be George’s first coaching gig.