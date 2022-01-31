Eddie George Reacts To The Wild Deion Sanders Suggestion

The Deion-to-Dallas train is building steam. On Monday, TMZ Sports caught up with former 10,000-yard rusher Eddie George, who told the outlet he could envision Sanders as the next head coach of the Cowboys.

“I don’t think that’s far-fetched,” George said of Sanders coaching in Big D. “Prime has done an amazing job so far at Jackson State. In fact, he’s been coaching for quite some time, not just in college but high school, little league, so he’s been doing it for some years now and he’s a culture-changer.”

“He knows what he wants,” George continued. “He’s been very successful in all levels. He’s a winner. So I think it’s a good fit.”

Deion Sanders has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the coaching ranks. But what else would you expect from Neon Deion?

In his first season at Jackson State, Coach Prime led the Tigers to an 11-2 record. While also receiving the Eddie Robinson Award for FCS Coach of the Year. Not only that, but Sanders also landed the top recruit in the country in defensive back Travis Hunter.

Jackson State 5-star signee Travis Hunter stays at No. 1 in the final Rivals250. He is one of the best athletes in the history of Rivals. Could be a 5-star at DB or WR. It will be interesting to see how he develops under @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/aI5HmMD5ph — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) January 24, 2022

Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995-1999, winning a Super Bowl and racking up four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in the process.

NBA great Shaquille O’Neal was one of the first to suggest Deion Sanders to the Cowboys. Saying on his podcast, “You want to get Dallas back rocking, bring Deion to the fold.”

Eddie George also has familiarity with the Cowboys, finishing his very successful NFL career in Dallas back in 2004.