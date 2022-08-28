Eddie George Reveals The 2 Schools His Son Can't Go To

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL player Eddie George at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

When you've got that Buckeye blood in you, and your father is a football coach himself, there are just some schools that are off limits.

As Eddie George's son, Eriq, rises through the ranks, the former Ohio State legend let The Tennessean know which programs his baby boy won't be attending.

"He can't go to Jackson State," the Tennessee State coach cheekily said. "He's not going there or that team up north [Michigan]. But I tell him to see all that's out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut."

George's son is a senior defensive lineman out of Nashville, measuring in at 6-2, 260-pounds. He reportedly has an offer from Marshall, as well as FCS teams Furman and TSU.

At Eriq's game on Friday, his father talked about possibly coaching his son at the next level.

"This is his deal, his process, his career," the four-time Pro Bowler said. "He knows what I'm doing [at TSU]; he's around me everyday and he knows how he's going to get coached [if he chooses the Tigers]. I tell him to go and see what's out there. Go where your heart's desire is."