Eddie Lacy Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Eddie Lacy took a great deal of heat for his weight during his playing career. Now five years removed from his 2017 retirement, the former NFL running back is still catching strays.

"Bro this isn’t really you is it ?" one fan asked Lacy over a tweet making fun of his weight.

Lacy clapped back with a shot of his own.

"Ur shaped more like who that is then i am," he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this exchange.

"Eddie buried him!" one fan wrote.

"My KING Eddie Lacy," another added.

After he was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 61st overall pick in 2013, Lacy went on to notch an incredible Offensive Rookie of the Year performance behind 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns.

From there, his NFL production began to drop. After playing just nine games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, his professional career came to an end.

During an interview with ESPN in 2017, Lacy opened up about the constant public ridicule about his weight.

"You just can't shake it," he said. "And no matter what, you can't say nothing back to them. You just have to read it, get mad or however it makes you feel, and move on. I could be 225 and they'd still be like, 'You're still a fat piece of s---.'"

Perhaps this response from Lacy will help fans think twice before making fun of his size.