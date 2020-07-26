Legendary NHL Player Has Passed Away At 83

One of the all-time great NHL players and personalities, Eddie Shack, who won four Stanley Cup titles, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that their legendary left wing passed away this weekend. Toronto gave a heartfelt message for their three-time All-Star.

“The Maple Leafs are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Shack,” the team said in a statement. “A three-time all star and four-time Stanley Cup champion, Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Shack played for the Maple Leafs from 1960 to 1967, winning three-straight Stanley Cup titles from 1962-64, and adding a fourth in 1967. During his time in Toronto he made All-Star selections from 1962-64.

Born in Canada to Ukrainian immigrants, Shack worked as a butcher before leaving his job to try out for the Guelph Biltmores in the Ontario Hockey League. He played so well for the team that the New York Rangers signed him in the 1958-59 season.

From there, Shack continued to develop into a star, and was eventually traded to the Maple Leafs where he really made his mark.

After the 1967 Stanley Cup title win, Shack was traded to the Boston Bruins. But injuries forced him to bounce around the league for the next few years until his retirement in 1975.

Our hearts go out to Shack’s family and loved ones.