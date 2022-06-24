Edgerrin James Makes Bold Prediction For His Son, Arch Manning

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James is hoping for a reboot of the James-Manning partnership.

James suited up with Peyton Manning for seven outstanding seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he hopes his son, Eden, will eventually play alongside Peyton's nephew, Arch.

Eden James is a freshman at Howard University. The three-star running back recruit graduated high school early so he could take the field as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, just committed to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

The elder James believes the James-Manning connection will be rekindled in the NFL.

“When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that’s at Howard, so I said it’s going to be a reconnection in the future,” Edgerrin James said, per TMZ Sports “You’re going to see my son, you’re going to see a James-Manning connection. They’re both going to be in the NFL together.”

"I'm calling it right now," he added. "They're both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave -- 2.0!"

Eden James will be eligible for the NFL draft in 2025. Arch Manning in 2026.