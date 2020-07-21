Canadian Football Team Announces It’s Changing Its Name

Earlier this month, the Edmonton football team in the CFL was put on blast because of its offensive team name. On Tuesday, the team officially announced that it would retire the “Eskimos” name.

The term “Eskimo” is used to describe a few different groups of indigenous people in the Northern region. The governments of Canada and Greenland no longer use that term because it is seen as outdated and offensive.

Similar to Washington’s football team, Edmonton made the right call and has decided to move on from its original name. A new name has not been chosen yet.

“Our Board of Directors has made the decision to discontinue use of the word “Eskimo” in the team name,” the team said in a statement. “We’ll be known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team while we go through the process of determining a new name befitting our storied team.”

Sponsors urged Edmonton to get rid of the term “Eskimos.” Washington dealt with outside pressure as well, as FedEx and Nike both made it clear they didn’t support the name “Redskins.”

The CFL is still trying to figure out how it’ll handle the 2020 season. There are health concerns and financial issues plaguing the league right now because of COVID-19.

Whenever the CFL does return to action in either 2020 or 2021, Edmonton will be sporting a new name. For now though, fans will have to refer to them as the Edmonton Football Team.