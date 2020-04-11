On Saturday morning, it was announced that Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave passed away shortly after he underwent emergency surgery for a brain bleed. He was only 25 years old.

Cave’s had surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. The medical staff at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto placed him in a medically induced coma to perform the operation.

Earlier this week, Colby’s wife Emily said the family needed a miracle regarding his status. Throughout the week, the NHL community did their best to support a fellow competitor.

Once the unfortunate news broke about Cave, players and teams from around the league shared their condolences.

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

“Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors, also shared some kind words about Cave. He said Colby was the “epitome of what a professional hockey player should be: caring, driven, focused, and serious.”

Our thoughts are with the Cave family during this heartbreaking time.