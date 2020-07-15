Elena Delle Donne Reveals She Has To Take 64 Pills A Day

Elena Delle Donne’s battle with Lyme disease has come under the spotlight as the WNBA attempts to start its season.

The Washington Mystics star attempted to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season due to her disease, which she says makes her immune compromised. Players with health risks were allowed to request to opt of of the 2020 season, but the WNBA denied Delle Donne’s request. So, the WNBA star is now forced to play and potentially risk her health, or sit out and not get paid.

Delle Donne, one of the league’s biggest stars, penned an essay for The Players’ Tribune, detailing her fight with the disease.

The Mystics star revealed that he has to take 64 pills a day to combat it.

“That’s 25 before breakfast, another 20 after breakfast, another 10 before dinner, and another 9 before bed.

“I take 64 pills a day, and I feel like it’s slowly killing me. Or if it’s not killing me, directly, then I at least know one thing for sure: It’s really bad for me. Longterm, taking that much medicine on that regular of a regimen is just straight-up bad for you. It’s literally an elaborate trick that you play on yourself — a lie that you tell your body so it keeps thinking everything is fine,” she wrote.

“I’m now left with two choices: I can either risk my life….. or forfeit my paycheck. Honestly? That hurts.” @De11eDonne on living with Lyme Disease and the denial of her request for a health exemption: https://t.co/9orQ4Ecu7r — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) July 15, 2020

Delle Donne appeared on SportsCenter to discuss the WNBA’s decision. She said she was stunned by it.

Delle Donne is a two-time WNBA MVP. She helped lead the Mystics to the league championship last season.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin July 25.