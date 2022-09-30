Eli Apple Has Honest Reaction To Win Over Dolphins After Tyreek Hill's Comments

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he "can't wait" to go up against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Thursday night.

Hill finished last night's contest with 10 catches for 160 yards, but Apple kept the star wideout out of the endzone as the Bengals claimed a 27-15 win over Miami.

Apple admitted that he had his "hands full" covering Hill. He was relieved to come out of Thursday night's Week 4 matchup with a win — especially considering Hill's pregame comments..

“It’s always good to win. Especially this week when it’s a little added with people talking,” Apple said, per the team’s website. “But it’s about who leaves the game with a dub. We did.”

With this win, the reigning Super Bowl runner-up Bengals move to 2-2 on the season. The Dolphins drop to 3-1 with their first loss of the year.