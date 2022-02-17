Eli Apple Has Message For Everyone After The Super Bowl

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took immense levels of heat after giving up a game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp in this past weekend’s Super Bowl. But according to the heavily-criticized DB, that heat has ignited a fire.

Apple took to Instagram on Thursday to address his 2021 season with Cincinnati.

“All Glory To God For Blessing Me Immensely This Season To Share the Field With The Best Group Of Men Ive Been Around,” he wrote. “Truly Grateful To My Teammates, Who Dey Nation, And My Coaches for Embracing Me As Family. Proud of The Rigorous Work We Put In To Make This Season A Special One. Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season.”

Eli Apple has spoken out after he was trolled for his performance in the Super Bowl 👀 https://t.co/McX01u0EaY pic.twitter.com/TxIgRNtk39 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2022

After his performance in Sunday’s Super Bowl loss, Apple became the target of immense ridicule from fans, analysts and fellow players alike.

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter…. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

This relentless roasting didn’t exactly come without reason. Earlier this year, Apple — seemingly without reason — expressed his hatred toward the Saints’ and Giants’ fanbases. All throughout this year’s postseason, the veteran corner was extremely active with his trash talk on social media.

Today’s post on Instagram was his first public message on social media since the Super Bowl loss.

Apple is set to become a free agent this offseason.