Look: Eli Drinkwitz Trolls Dan Mullen Following Missouri’s Big Win

Eli Drinkwitz was waiting all year for this one. After the Missouri Tigers one-point overtime win over the Gators, coach Drinkwitz had a little get back for Florida’s Dan Mullen.

ABC17’s Andrew Kauffman posted the Mizzou coach’s mic drop after the game.

MIC DROP from #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz after beating Florida in OT! 😂 "May the force be with you." pic.twitter.com/cVw9CcvXK0 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 21, 2021

For those out of the loop, Mullen gave his postgame presser in a Darth Vader suit last season after the Gators rolled to a 41-17 win.

These rivalries run deep in the SEC.

Watch: Here's #Florida HC Dan Mullen (dressed as Darth Vader) discussing the incident before halftime against #Mizzou "Neither side condones it, and you know what – it's an unfortunate situation that happened." pic.twitter.com/OeWjTR5C9x — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 1, 2020

At 5-6, Dan Mullen finds himself on the hot seat. Saturday marked Florida’s fourth straight conference loss. The Gators are also 2-9 in their last 11 against Power 5 opponents.

It’s been a tough season for Mullen and the Gators to say the least. After an 11-2 record in 2019, Florida has followed that up with 8-4 and 6-6 at best if the team can beat in-state rival Florida State next week.

Obviously, that’s not up to Florida’s standard for its football program.

Potentially coaching for his job, Dan Mullen punted on fourth-and-inches, kicked a field goal on fourth-and-2, and willfully let the game go to OT instead of trying to move the ball 35 yards into FG position with over a minute left. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 21, 2021

That said, most would agree that Dan Mullen is a good head coach. Despite the rough year, Mullen is still considered one of the better coaches in the SEC and one of the better offensive minds in college football.

However in the current CFB landscape, one bad year could have you packing your things by season’s end. The Gators haven’t been close to Alabama’s level since the beginning of the Saban era.