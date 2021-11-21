The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Eli Drinkwitz Trolls Dan Mullen Following Missouri’s Big Win

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eli Drinkwitz was waiting all year for this one. After the Missouri Tigers one-point overtime win over the Gators, coach Drinkwitz had a little get back for Florida’s Dan Mullen.

ABC17’s Andrew Kauffman posted the Mizzou coach’s mic drop after the game.

For those out of the loop, Mullen gave his postgame presser in a Darth Vader suit last season after the Gators rolled to a 41-17 win.

These rivalries run deep in the SEC.

At 5-6, Dan Mullen finds himself on the hot seat. Saturday marked Florida’s fourth straight conference loss. The Gators are also 2-9 in their last 11 against Power 5 opponents.

It’s been a tough season for Mullen and the Gators to say the least. After an 11-2 record in 2019, Florida has followed that up with 8-4 and 6-6 at best if the team can beat in-state rival Florida State next week.

Obviously, that’s not up to Florida’s standard for its football program.

That said, most would agree that Dan Mullen is a good head coach. Despite the rough year, Mullen is still considered one of the better coaches in the SEC and one of the better offensive minds in college football.

However in the current CFB landscape, one bad year could have you packing your things by season’s end. The Gators haven’t been close to Alabama’s level since the beginning of the Saban era.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.