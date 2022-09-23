Eli Manning Admits He "Always Loved" 1 Giants Uniform

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eli Manning is pumped for his former team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week, first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll sent out a letter to fans saying the team will be rocking its all-white uniforms for the Monday night game. He also asked all fans attending the game at MetLife Stadium to wear their best white Giants gear and complete the White-Out.

On Friday, Manning took to Twitter to express his excitement for this uniform choice.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said he's "always loved" the all-white uniforms, and added that he'd be contributing to the White-Out from home.

"Always loved the all-white look for the @giants! Excited to see them on MNF. And for those of you who will be on your couches like me, no excuses - this is a team effort," he wrote on Twitter.

Manning and the Giants fanbase have a great deal to be excited about early in the 2022 season. Coming off a terrible season in 2021, the New York organization is 2-0 after notching wins over Tennessee and Carolina.

For the second time this year, Eli and his brother Peyton will cover this Monday Night Football game with an alternate ManningCast on ESPN2, ESPN+.