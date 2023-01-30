Q&A With Eli Manning: Dream 'Manningcast' Guest, Tom Brady's Future, Partnership With Quaker

TODAY -- Pictured: Eli Manning on Friday, November 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning certainly knows a thing or two about the Super Bowl. Now that his playing career is over, he's doing all he can to let fans experience the big game for themselves.

Manning has teamed up with Quaker Oats as part of their Pregrain Contest. The winner of this contest will attend Super Bowl LVIII next year in Las Vegas.

We caught up with Eli Manning this Monday to discuss his partnership with Quaker, his thoughts on Tom Brady's future, what the Giants should do with Daniel Jones and more.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Quaker and the Quaker Pregrain Contest?

Eli Manning: I’m really excited to partner with Quaker and invite fans to share how they "pregrain" before the big game. For a chance to attend next year’s Super Bowl, fans can enter the Pregrain contest by going to TikTok, following Quaker, and uploading their own "pregrain" video using the hashtag #QuakerPregrain #Entry. The contest starts today and ends Super Bowl Sunday.

The Spun: Your Giants have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason. Are you confident Daniel Jones is the franchise guy?

EM: I’ve always believed in Daniel because I’ve seen his work ethic, his commitment and ability. It’s about getting the right guys around him and putting him in the right offense. He has already had three head coaches, so it can be hard to get comfortable and make it your offense. I was fortunate I was in the same offense my first 12 years. It was really my offense, I could run it. I thought Daniel played really well this year and really smart. He should be able to get really comfortable in Brian Daboll’s offense.

The Spun: Do you and Peyton have a friendly wager at stake for this year’s Pro Bowl?

EM: I think it’s just bragging rights. This will be our first time coaching against each other. We’ve never coached against each other, so a lot of bragging rights. I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas and being around the guys. We got a lot of competitions going on that we need to get some great pep talks in for.

The Spun: You joked about receiving the "double birds" from Philadelphia fans. Is that relationship friendly?

EM: I think it’s playful. I want to go to Philly and root for the Giants, and obviously, they’re going to root for their team. We’ve had the double bird and everything else going for a while. I mean, I think it’s playful. I don’t know if they feel the same way. If the Giants won that game, I don’t know if it would’ve been a playful exit from that stadium for me. I brought my 11-year-old daughter. She had fun, but she definitely learned a few new gestures and vocabulary words. I told her whatever happens in Philly, stays in Philly.

The Spun: What is your early prediction for the Super Bowl?

EM: Both these teams are playing really well. Obviously, Philly has looked really good the last two weeks. The defense is getting sacks and forcing turnovers. The offense is running the ball extremely well. But the Chiefs have something. The Chiefs have been in this situation before, and Patrick Mahomes looked really good despite playing on a hurt ankle. He has two weeks to prepare and get healthy. Both teams seem to have the ability to make big plays in critical moments, and I think that’s important.

The Spun: After watching the Bengals-Chiefs game, do you think officiating needs to be overhauled in the NFL?

EM: You hate to see a game where there are a lot of calls. You really want to keep it about the game and let them play a little bit. But if there are holding calls and late hits, you got to call them. You can’t just let it be a free-for-all. When you’re watching the game, you can tell the Bengals were upset with the re-do play and certain calls. But the late hit was the right call. You got to call those.

The Spun: Do you think Tom Brady retires this offseason?

EM: I’m not sure. I know I’m not going to ask him about his future. I’ve learned to keep quiet and stay out of that mix. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back and played. This is his lifestyle - he can still play and he can still throw. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind being in an offense where they can run the ball a little bit and take some of the pressure off of him. When you have to throw it every down, it can be difficult. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back and played again.

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Spun: For you, would it be a cool accomplishment as a broadcaster to call his last game?

EM: I guess so. I haven’t really thought about it that way because we’re so new in this process. I think I’m just focused on calling good games, making fun of Peyton and having fun shows. Down the road though, having that on our résumé would be pretty neat.

The Spun: Last time we spoke, you mentioned Barack Obama as a potential dream guest for Manningcast. Is there another notable figure on your radar?

EM: Like you mentioned, I said getting a former president would be great. For next year, I’m a big Seinfeld fan. So I’m thinking Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David. Getting one of them would be really good.

The thought of Larry David talking about the NFL with the Manning brothers is music to our ears.

NFL fans won't have to wait long to see Eli and Peyton back on their TV screens. They'll be in Las Vegas later this week to coach the flag football game for the Pro Bowl.

