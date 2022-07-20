Eli Manning Has Honest Reaction To Giants' Throwback Jerseys
On Wednesday, the New York Giants unveiled some stunning throwback uniforms they plan to rock during the 2022 NFL campaign.
The team is set to wear their 80s-90s "Classic Uniform" for two games this coming season. These iconic blue uniforms got a warm reception from much of the NFL world — especially longtime Giants fans.
"Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK," the team wrote.
Former New York quarterback Eli Manning is clearly a fan of these threads as well.
"I’m a little jealous I didn’t get to wear these," he wrote on Twitter.
Manning was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft before he famously forced a trade to New York. The retired quarterback played his entire 16-year NFL career with the Giants — logging four Pro-Bowl selections and two Super Bowls along the way.
Suiting up for the Giants from 2004 to 2019, Manning rocked several iterations of the team's uniform — but never these iconic "Classic Uniforms."
The Giants will wear these new threads in Week 4 against Chicago and Week 13 against Washington.