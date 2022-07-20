Eli Manning Has Honest Reaction To Giants' Throwback Jerseys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Giants unveiled some stunning throwback uniforms they plan to rock during the 2022 NFL campaign.

The team is set to wear their 80s-90s "Classic Uniform" for two games this coming season. These iconic blue uniforms got a warm reception from much of the NFL world — especially longtime Giants fans.

"Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK," the team wrote.

Former New York quarterback Eli Manning is clearly a fan of these threads as well.

"I’m a little jealous I didn’t get to wear these," he wrote on Twitter.

Manning was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft before he famously forced a trade to New York. The retired quarterback played his entire 16-year NFL career with the Giants — logging four Pro-Bowl selections and two Super Bowls along the way.

Suiting up for the Giants from 2004 to 2019, Manning rocked several iterations of the team's uniform — but never these iconic "Classic Uniforms."

The Giants will wear these new threads in Week 4 against Chicago and Week 13 against Washington.