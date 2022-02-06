Eli Manning Has Prediction For Tom Brady’s Retirement

With Tom Brady now retired from the NFL, many around the league have been thinking that he could get into broadcasting.

Peyton and Eli Manning got into it this past season with “The Manningcast” on ESPN2 during Monday Night Football. They watched and analyzed each game while bringing on celebrity guests.

Eli doesn’t think Brady will follow the same path of getting into broadcasting.

“He’s not going into broadcasting,” Eli said to TMZ Sports. “He’s too good.”

Brady officially announced his retirement last week after playing in the NFL for 22 seasons. During that time, he won seven Super Bowls and went to 10 overall.

He’ll also finish his career at second all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks, first all-time in passing touchdowns, first all-time in game-winning drives, and first all-time in passing yards.

Sports broadcasting isn’t for everyone and perhaps Brady just wants to spend time with his family now that his career is over.